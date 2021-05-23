$100.60 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report sales of $100.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the highest is $102.20 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $90.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $396.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.99 million to $400.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $404.08 million, with estimates ranging from $399.40 million to $408.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,212 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 133,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,993. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

