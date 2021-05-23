100,000 Shares in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford alerts:

AINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Ashford from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $13.20. 26,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,620. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $39.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.71. Ashford Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashford Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert G. Haiman sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $28,283.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,554.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Haiman sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $167,025.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,308 shares of company stock valued at $438,248. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ashford Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.