10,384 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.81. 5,346,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,851,143. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COG. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

