10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.98 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.70.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $158.17. 824,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.26. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,261,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,832 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,154 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

