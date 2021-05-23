1,100 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Novavax by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Novavax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $3.38 on Friday, reaching $143.01. 1,674,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,458,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.01 and its 200-day moving average is $169.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel K. King acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.64 per share, for a total transaction of $97,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,180 shares of company stock worth $16,400,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NVAX. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

