150,000 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 1,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 180,900 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

NYSE AR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,420,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

