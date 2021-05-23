15,149 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

NASDAQ MBUU traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.53. 130,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,538. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

