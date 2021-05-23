$152.75 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post $152.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.00 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $119.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $680.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $699.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $847.38 million, with estimates ranging from $830.83 million to $879.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,591 shares of company stock worth $43,761,441. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $233.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.01. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $199.66 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

