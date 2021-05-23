1,591 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,591 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.51. 1,259,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

