1,620 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DTE Energy by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In related news, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $140.67. 1,985,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,529. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.87 and a twelve month high of $145.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.