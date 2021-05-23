16,742 Shares in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,742 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Enterprise Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,141,000 after buying an additional 221,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 52,907 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,040,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 233,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,863.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.48. 92,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.