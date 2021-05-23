174,013 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Bought by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 174,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sprott Physical Silver Trust makes up about 1.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,880,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after acquiring an additional 708,021 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,343,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 363,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,048,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 218,018 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSLV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,978,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,237. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

