$2.87 EPS Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.02. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $11.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.68 to $13.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.34. 1,179,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.41. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $295.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

