2,061 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 32,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.69. The company had a trading volume of 889,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

