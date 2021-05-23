22,000 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,097,000. Autodesk makes up 4.3% of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Autodesk by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,585 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.57.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.68. 996,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,740. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.