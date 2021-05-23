$269.41 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report $269.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.90 million and the lowest is $264.26 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $250.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after purchasing an additional 323,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.91. 715,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,562. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.