2key.network Market Capitalization Reaches $2.14 Million (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market cap of $2.14 million and $187,906.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00062368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00018214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.02 or 0.00895879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00088086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 73,080,967 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.