$30.73 Million in Sales Expected for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will post $30.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.10 million and the highest is $31.50 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $27.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $119.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $120.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $132.30 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $133.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABST. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,817. The company has a market capitalization of $696.96 million, a P/E ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0639 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

