3,553 Shares in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Acquired by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIAL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. 113,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,164. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

