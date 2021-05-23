$38.17 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report sales of $38.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $38.56 billion. JD.com reported sales of $28.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $146.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.72 billion to $150.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $179.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $172.89 billion to $186.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 41.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.75. 10,657,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,967,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

