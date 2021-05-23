$430.76 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce $430.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $446.13 million and the lowest is $413.50 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $373.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPIC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.51. 481,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,398. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $45,189,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 590,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in TPI Composites by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

