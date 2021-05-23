4,808 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Bought by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAM. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 285,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $49.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -300.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

