4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

LON:FOUR traded up GBX 55 ($0.72) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,875 ($37.56). 24,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,129. The stock has a market capitalization of £807.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.59. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,398.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,459.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

In other news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92). Also, insider Charles John Brady bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

