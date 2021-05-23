$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce $5.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $5.20 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after buying an additional 171,546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after buying an additional 912,704 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.21. The company had a trading volume of 327,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,287. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.