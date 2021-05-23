$5.14 EPS Expected for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $13.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover West Fraser Timber.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,562,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $133,157,000.

West Fraser Timber stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 483,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,086. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.96.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.