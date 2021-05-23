$5.22 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report sales of $5.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.82 million. Arvinas reported sales of $5.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $21.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $23.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.53 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $22.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $628,506.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,230 shares of company stock worth $2,540,014. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,577,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $21,907,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

ARVN stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.50. 438,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

