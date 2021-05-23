$5.88 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post $5.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.88 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $4.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $25.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $31.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,676. The stock has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. salesforce.com has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.83.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.