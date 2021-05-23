$563.45 Million in Sales Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to report $563.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $553.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $573.59 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $443.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 292,071 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,255,000 after purchasing an additional 113,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QGEN stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 495,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,313. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

