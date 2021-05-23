$6.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will report sales of $6.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.68 billion and the lowest is $6.47 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $5.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eli Lilly and.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,849,109. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.