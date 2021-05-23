$650,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report sales of $650,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $3.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 million to $4.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $89.51 million, with estimates ranging from $37.65 million to $141.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart’s revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VXRT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

VXRT opened at $6.70 on Friday. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Vaxart by 70.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 95.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 110,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Vaxart by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

