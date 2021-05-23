$78.59 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report sales of $78.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. FibroGen posted sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $379.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.01 million to $424.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $338.86 million, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $470.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FGEN. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 462,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.02. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

