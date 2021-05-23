8PAY Reaches Market Cap of $690,677.75 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0682 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $690,677.75 and $42,793.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8PAY has traded down 62.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00059555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.50 or 0.00402827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00192975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.85 or 0.00842720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

