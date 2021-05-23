908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.34 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MASS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

MASS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.18. 131,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.62 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. Equities analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.