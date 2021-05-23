9,581 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 83,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 335.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after buying an additional 178,648 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.