A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 8th

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

AHC stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.63. A.H. Belo has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A.H. Belo by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of A.H. Belo by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of A.H. Belo by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in A.H. Belo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in A.H. Belo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About A.H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

