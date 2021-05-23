Adrian Mcdermott Sells 1,290 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 85,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,114,766.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.36. 560,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,336. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 1.22. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

