ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has $25.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ADTRAN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

ADTN stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $944.28 million, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 51.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter worth about $2,734,000. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.6% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 118.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter worth about $575,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

