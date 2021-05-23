Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Shares of AAP traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.94. 707,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,698. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.33 and a 52-week high of $210.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

