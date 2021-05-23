Advisors Preferred LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.27. 595,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $116.02 and a one year high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

