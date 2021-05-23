Advisors Preferred LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 58.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,000. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.73.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $370.46. 682,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,538. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $378.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

