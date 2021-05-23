Advisors Preferred LLC Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.94.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $189.88. 1,641,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,141. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

