Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 1,955 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $917,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,266,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,747. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

