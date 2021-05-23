Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 2,396 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKE. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2,072.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after buying an additional 52,592 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2,894.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,451 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,563,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 558.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,553,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $313.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.63.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.