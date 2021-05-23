Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of RXI stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.55. 14,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,667. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $110.80 and a 52 week high of $172.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average is $159.45.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

