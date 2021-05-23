Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 811.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after buying an additional 2,135,969 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter.

IYE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,455. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $29.47.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

