Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on ADC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Agree Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

ADC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.02. 743,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,519. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

