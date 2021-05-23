Aion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.85 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Aion has a market capitalization of $97.41 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 50.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,717.78 or 1.00410289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00034485 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.15 or 0.01033308 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00471235 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00322991 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00090813 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

