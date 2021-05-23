Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Down 4.4%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 2,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 272,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $937.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,948. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.