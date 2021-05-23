Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will post $2.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 million and the lowest is $2.48 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 581.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $6.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.83 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The company’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.15. 371,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,387. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $460.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,242 shares of company stock worth $5,549,948 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.