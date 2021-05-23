Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

ALEX stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.41. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $19.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

